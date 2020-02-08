Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 119,441 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

