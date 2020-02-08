TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives $19.17 Average PT from Analysts

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TELA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

