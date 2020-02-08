Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

TNAV stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,867. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNAV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

