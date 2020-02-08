Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading Up 0.1%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29, approximately 129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.