Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 13,810 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 22.56%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.