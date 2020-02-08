Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 7.5%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.06, 1,443,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,534,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

