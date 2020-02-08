Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.41-0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.42). The company issued revenue guidance of $435-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.55 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.36 EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 480,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.