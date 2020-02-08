Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.19-0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $100-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.20 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.36 EPS.

TENB traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 480,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,013,436.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,895,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

