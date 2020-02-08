Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.78, 820,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,403,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenneco by 84.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $831,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 274,021 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

