Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 4,123,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

