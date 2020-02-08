Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $530.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.41.

Tesla stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.07. 16,897,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,462,724. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

