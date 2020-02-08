Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,608 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,457. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

