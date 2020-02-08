Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.55 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,203 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 2,703,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

