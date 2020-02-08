Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.87 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 247,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 568.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $90.58. 1,243,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,080. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

