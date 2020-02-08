Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,493 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $9,427,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 618,533 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 597,818 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008,850. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

