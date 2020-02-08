Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,615. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

