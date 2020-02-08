Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,363 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

