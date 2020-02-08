Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,004 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at $26,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,267. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

