Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 375 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Gentex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Gentex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 1,343,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,264. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.