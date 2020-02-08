Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,297 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $9,729,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.06.

TXRH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.