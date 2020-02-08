The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,235. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.