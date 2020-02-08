The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CG. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of CG opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

