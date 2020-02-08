Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $806.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.