THORChain Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $203,523.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,716,109 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

