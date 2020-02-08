ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $208,469.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $164.15 million and approximately $208,469.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,893.59 or 0.19418739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

