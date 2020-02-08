Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.38

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.38 and traded as high as $28.22. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $855,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

