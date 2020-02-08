Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.714-3.866 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Timken also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.25 to $4.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Timken has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.