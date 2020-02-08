Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 180,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

