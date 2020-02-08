Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 353,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,820. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.