Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 200 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

