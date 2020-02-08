Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,449,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

