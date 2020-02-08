Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tocagen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.
TOCA remained flat at $$0.49 on Tuesday. 229,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.78. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tocagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tocagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tocagen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.
About Tocagen
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
