Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tocagen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.

TOCA remained flat at $$0.49 on Tuesday. 229,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.78. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tocagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tocagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tocagen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

