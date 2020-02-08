Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKOMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tokio Marine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Tokio Marine stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

