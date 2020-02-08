TOP Hits Market Capitalization of $10.10 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, TOP has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03025265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.