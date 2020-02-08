TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 9,647,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

