Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 10th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

