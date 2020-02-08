Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 10th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
