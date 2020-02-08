TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Earns Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

TAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

