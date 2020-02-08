TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE:TA traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.28 and a twelve month high of C$10.43.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$593.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

