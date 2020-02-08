Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 105,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth $101,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

