Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,583.50 ($20.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,606.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,437.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.86.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 243 shares of company stock worth $385,477 in the last quarter.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

