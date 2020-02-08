Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trend Micro in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Trend Micro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.33 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

