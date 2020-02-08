Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trend Micro in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.
Trend Micro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $56.04.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.
