Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 5,378,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,612,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,830,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

