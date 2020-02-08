Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

