Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 98 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 693,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.75.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

