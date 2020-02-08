Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

TGI traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $23.03. 470,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

