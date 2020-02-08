TRON Price Up 19% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, RightBTC, Cryptopia and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Cryptomate, LATOKEN, Kryptono, Braziliex, Livecoin, HitBTC, OTCBTC, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Liquid, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Tokenomy, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Indodax, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Bithumb, YoBit, Tidex, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, WazirX, Binance, DragonEX, Coinnest, Koinex, CoinEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, RightBTC, CoinTiger, DDEX, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, DigiFinex, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, Zebpay, Neraex, IDAX, IDCM, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Liqui, Upbit, Allcoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

