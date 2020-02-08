Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trueblue updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.11 EPS.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,743. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $664.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBI. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

