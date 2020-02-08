Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

