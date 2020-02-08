TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $874.38 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $139.55 million and $874.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010233 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay and Bittrex. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,652,046 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zebpay, HBUS, WazirX, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bitso, CoinTiger, Crex24, Koinex, IDEX, Binance, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

