Trust Investment Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 685,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,750,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

